U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4,183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $164.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.27. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

