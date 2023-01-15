U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RRH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RRH – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,151 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.67% of Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RRH opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

