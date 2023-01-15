U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of EVgo worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVgo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in EVgo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EVgo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in EVgo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in EVgo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVgo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

EVgo Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. EVgo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.55.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. On average, analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

EVgo Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.