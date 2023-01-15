U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 76,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,240,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 117,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

