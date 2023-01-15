U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,520,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

