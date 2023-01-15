U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,116,000 after buying an additional 137,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,095,000 after buying an additional 294,585 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,349,000 after buying an additional 234,637 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.49. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $199.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.