U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 33,550 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 490.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,693,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3,239.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 162,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 157,376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPQ opened at $42.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

