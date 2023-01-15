U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 108,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 174,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 78.0% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

ABT opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

