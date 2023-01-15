U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $1,062,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 945.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 604,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,186 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 147,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.69 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

