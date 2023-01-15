U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,986 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,986 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.64. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

