U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,741 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,389,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Popular by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Popular by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Popular by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $68.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.87. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.10 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.01%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

