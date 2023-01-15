U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 2.4% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 41.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $88.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

