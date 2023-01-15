U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 149,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

