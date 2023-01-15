U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after buying an additional 750,607 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Chubb by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after buying an additional 376,859 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Chubb by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 882,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,572,000 after buying an additional 331,002 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Chubb by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 181,295 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,997,000 after buying an additional 175,846 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $227.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $230.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.