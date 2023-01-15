U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.