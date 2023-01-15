UBS Group Increases Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $31.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Chemours by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chemours by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 323,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 101,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.