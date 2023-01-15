UBS Group Lowers Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($18.06) to €16.45 ($17.69) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($17.20) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

