UBS Group Lowers Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.15) to GBX 5,010 ($61.04) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.81) to GBX 3,160 ($38.50) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,113.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $183.21 on Thursday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

