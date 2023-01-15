UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Head-To-Head Analysis

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UniFirst and XWELL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 1 0 0 0 1.00 XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

UniFirst currently has a consensus target price of $225.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.18%. XWELL has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 279.46%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than UniFirst.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $2.00 billion 1.85 $103.40 million $5.50 36.14 XWELL $73.73 million 0.51 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.33

This table compares UniFirst and XWELL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UniFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

UniFirst has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of UniFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of XWELL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 5.04% 6.91% 5.45% XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07%

Summary

UniFirst beats XWELL on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About XWELL

XWELL Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe brands. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers services through an integrated digital platform, and a relevant retail offering to the traveling public. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL Inc. in October 2022. XWELL Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

