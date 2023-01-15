United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $74,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.15 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

