United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 229,404 shares traded.

United States Antimony Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at United States Antimony

In other United States Antimony news, Director Gary C. Evans purchased 251,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $100,512.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United States Antimony news, Director Gary C. Evans purchased 119,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $53,640.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Evans acquired 251,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $100,512.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,512.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 674,596 shares of company stock valued at $289,027 over the last three months. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

