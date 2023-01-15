UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.40-24.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $357-360 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.17 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $599.56.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $489.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $524.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.43. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $457.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 524,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $267,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 498,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $254,377,000 after acquiring an additional 59,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 423,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $216,206,000 after acquiring an additional 56,195 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

