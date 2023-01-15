Unity Software Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Unity Software in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on U. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $31.57 on Friday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $588,278.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 737,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,329,048.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $121,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 434,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,149. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $588,278.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 737,715 shares in the company, valued at $26,329,048.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,252. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

