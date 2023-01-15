Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 336,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $50.32 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.