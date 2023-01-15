Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 98,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 43,886 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 86,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.07.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

