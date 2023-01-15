Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 3.7% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

