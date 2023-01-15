Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 3.7% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $41.14.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.