Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.7% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.76 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.04.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

