US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,524.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,475.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,510.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.