USDD 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.54 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. USDD has a total market capitalization of $704.33 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004692 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00428287 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,263.45 or 0.30250778 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00859596 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

