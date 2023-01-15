Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,303,000 after purchasing an additional 890,395 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

