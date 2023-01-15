Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.3% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VEA opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

