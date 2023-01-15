Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VUG opened at $225.01 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $301.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.78.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

