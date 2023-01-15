Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of VBLT opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.73. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 99.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

