Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance
Shares of VBLT opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.73. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 99.67%.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
