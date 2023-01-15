Vaxcyte, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($2.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.12) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($3.25) per share.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.13).

Vaxcyte Stock Up 1.5 %

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PCVX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $72,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $105,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $72,016.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $960,091 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.