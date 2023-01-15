VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) vs. Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Critical Review

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and VectivBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $700,000.00 N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A VectivBio N/A N/A -$87.01 million N/A N/A

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than VectivBio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

90.5% of VectivBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of VectivBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A -20.25% -1.60% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and VectivBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A VectivBio 0 0 3 0 3.00

VectivBio has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 207.76%. Given VectivBio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VectivBio is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectivBio has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VectivBio beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

