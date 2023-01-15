Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTM. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $127.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.66. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Verastem by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Verastem by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 126.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

