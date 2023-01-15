Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after buying an additional 7,820,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,722 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,217,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $721,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

