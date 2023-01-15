Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,772,507 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,272,000 after buying an additional 269,104 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 96,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 35,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

