Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

NYSE VET opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.28. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.40). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $739.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $5,273,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

