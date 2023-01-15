Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.93.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $34,162.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,391.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,804 shares of company stock worth $803,713. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

