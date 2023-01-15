VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 632.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.15 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

