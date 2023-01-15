Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.33.

CYBBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.13) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of CYBBF opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $1.44.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

