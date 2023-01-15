Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRDN. B. Riley upped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,655 shares of company stock worth $2,362,370 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $140,000.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

