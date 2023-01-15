Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

VRDN stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,672,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,655 shares of company stock worth $2,362,370. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,731 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 277,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 559,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,660,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,047,000 after purchasing an additional 360,019 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

