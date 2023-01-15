Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $22.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

VIRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.94.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $331.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.