Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 219,101 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Visa worth $325,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $223.06 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.