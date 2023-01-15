Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 222.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 34.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,834 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Visa by 84.4% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,422,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $476,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.

NYSE V opened at $223.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

