Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,357,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 213,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,941,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 42.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 42.7% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 118,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.37.

Visa stock opened at $223.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

