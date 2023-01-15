Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.87

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €8.87 ($9.54) and traded as high as €9.68 ($10.41). Vivendi shares last traded at €9.56 ($10.28), with a volume of 2,379,628 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.86.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.