VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,492 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $124.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

